Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured literary figures on Hindi Diwas. Arvind Kejriwal also extended wishes. In Houston, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended a Hindi Diwas event, visited NASA, and met the Indian diaspora.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Hindi Diwas ceremony organised in Dehradun, where he honoured eminent personalities for their remarkable contributions to the fields of Hindi language and literature. The Uttarakhand government is laying special emphasis on the preservation and promotion of local dialects along with Hindi. To encourage writers and literary figures, the state operates the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman Yojana'. Additionally, two 'Literature Villages' (Sahitya Gram) are being developed to boost literary activities in the state, and financial assistance is being provided to local authors for publishing their books.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings on Hindi Diwas, saying that Hindi is not only a language but also a bond that strengthens relationships and reflects the nation's pride. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Heartfelt wishes on the infinite occasion of Hindi Day. Hindi is not merely a language; it is a thread that strengthens our relationships. Every particle of it is imbued with love and respect. This is the greatness of Hindi. Hindi is the pride of our nation." हिंदी दिवस की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। हिंदी केवल एक भाषा नहीं, हमारे रिश्तों को मजबूत करने वाली एक डोर है। इसके कण-कण में प्रेम और आदर समाया है। यही तो हिंदी की महानता है। हिंदी हमारे देश का गौरव है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2026

Union Minister's Houston Engagements

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, who is in Houston, USA, to participate in the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting, undertook a series of engagements on Sunday, reflecting India’s cultural connect with the diaspora, commitment to environmental responsibility and expanding India–US cooperation in emerging areas.

Cultural Outreach and Green Initiatives

As per the release, Khattar attended the event to mark Hindi Diwas 2026 organised by the Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the International Hindi Association – Houston Chapter. The gathering celebrated the richness, inclusivity and vibrancy of Hindi and brought together Hindi enthusiasts from across the region. He addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts towards promoting Hindi and strengthening cultural ties between India and the Indian diaspora.

During his visit to the Consulate General of India, Manohar Lal planted a tree under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. The plantation also marked the beginning of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 at the Consulate, as part of the national campaign being observed with the theme “Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat”, reinforcing the values of public participation and environmental responsibility, the release said.

Strengthening India-US Space and Community Ties

During the day, Manohar Lal also visited NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston. He undertook a tour of the facility and held discussions on opportunities to further strengthen India–US collaboration in the space sector.

Manohar Lal thanked William T Harris, President and CEO, Space Centre Houston, for the warm welcome and for personally guiding him during the visit.

In the evening, Manohar Lal attended a public reception organised by the Indian diaspora at India House, Houston. A diverse cross-section of the community, including professionals, entrepreneurs, students, cultural leaders and representatives of regional associations, participated in the reception.

Consul General DC Manjunath welcomed Manohar Lal and expressed appreciation for his interaction with the Indian diaspora during his visit for the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Haryanvi community, represented by HARIT, also interacted with Manohar Lal. The Minister lauded the strong and enduring people-to-people ties between India and the United States and the valuable contribution of the Indian diaspora to the economic, cultural and social fabric of the country.

The engagements on Sunday reflected the multifaceted dimensions of India–US relations, encompassing G20 cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties, environmental responsibility and collaboration in advanced technology and space.

Upcoming G20 Energy Meeting

Over the next three days, from September 14 to 16, the Minister will participate in the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting, which brings together Ministers and senior representatives of G20 members to deliberate on key issues relating to energy security, affordability, accessibility and the evolving global energy landscape. (ANI)