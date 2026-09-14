HP Police, led by DGP Ashok Tewari, urged NIT Hamirpur students to join the 'Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan'. He called on them to become partners in the state's fight against drugs and make it a people-led movement, as envisioned by the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday reached out to students of NIT Hamirpur, on the invitation of the institute, as part of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan being led by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, calling upon young engineers to come forward and become active partners in the State’s fight against chitta.

Addressing undergraduate and postgraduate students at the NIT auditorium, the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said that the movement, launched under the leadership of the Chief Minister on November 15, 2025, is not meant to remain merely a government or police campaign. The Chief Minister’s call is to every young person in Himachal Pradesh to join this Jan Andolan and make the fight against chitta a people-led movement, as per the release.

A Personal Appeal to Students

The DGP made the interaction personal by recalling his own engineering study days. “For the next few minutes, don’t look at me only as a cop or the DGP. Think of me as someone who has travelled a little further on the road on which you are now beginning your journey,” he told the students. Sharing his journey through policing, he encouraged students to keep learning, growing and exploring new opportunities. He assured them that HP Police is always there for the youth.

A Message from a Peer

"25-year-old Lady Constable Nikita, speaking as someone close to the students’ own age, gave a simple message: protect yourself, look after your friends and speak up. She urged students not to stigmatise or gossip about a friend struggling with drugs, but to reach out and help. At the same time, she stressed that those making money by selling chitta and destroying young lives must be reported and dealt with firmly under law," as per the release.

Community Partnership is Key

The DGP said that while police would continue strong enforcement against drug traffickers, the larger battle could be won only when students, parents, teachers and communities join the Chief Minister’s Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan as equal partners. Recalling the Hamirpur Anti-Chitta Walkathon, during which he had stayed at the NIT campus for three days, the DGP invited NIT Hamirpur students to participate in the Una edition of the campaign on September 16, and suggested that the Institute could send one or two buses of students. Students were also encouraged to connect with HP Police through 112, its social-media platforms and WhatsApp channel.

Proposed Institutional Cooperation

According to the release, the DGP proposed closer institutional cooperation between NIT Hamirpur and HP Police, including the possibility of an MoU. NIT students and faculty could assist the Police in cybercrime, technology and innovative policing projects, while HP Police could provide students exposure to policing and guidance for careers through the IPS, HPS and other services.

'Don't Remain a Spectator'

“The police are not separate from society. Behind every uniform is a human being. We do many things well; we also make mistakes, and whenever we make mistakes, we must have the humility to correct them,” the DGP said.

Concluding the interaction, he appealed directly to the students: “The Chief Minister has given a call to make the fight against chitta a Jan Andolan. This movement now needs your energy, your ideas and your voice. Come forward and join it. Don’t remain a spectator. Become a partner in protecting your friends, your generation and the future of Himachal Pradesh,” he said. (ANI)