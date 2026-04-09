West Asia Crisis Update: Indian Govt Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Oil, Gas & Pharmaceuticals

Senior Indian officials including Sujata Sharma (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas), Satyaprakash T.L. (Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals) and Mattu J.P. Singh (DG, CMC) address the media in Delhi on recent developments in West Asia.The briefing covers the impact on India’s oil, LPG, gas supply, petrochemicals, and critical sectors like pharmaceuticals. Key assurances include normal domestic LPG delivery, additional allocations, and measures to protect essential supplies amid the situation in West Asia.

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