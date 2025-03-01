LIVE India News updates on March 1: Chamoli avalanche tragedy – 33 rescued, 22 missing

India News Today: Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks
According to Health Minister Rao, recent tests conducted by the Food Safety Department found 22 types of metals in tattoo ink samples, raising concerns about potential health risks, including skin diseases caused by microorganisms and heavy metals.
India News Today: Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers
A total of 33 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, officials said on Saturday.
India News Today: Severe weather disrupts Himachal; heavy snowfall cuts off 583 roads, essential services affected
Intense snowfall was reported in the upper Himalayan regions of Lahaul and Spiti. The Meterological Centre in Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of the State, including the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi.