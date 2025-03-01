Kerala: Probe report highlights lapses in ganja case against MLA U Prathibha's son, cites lack of evidence

A report reveals procedural errors by excise officers in the ganja case involving an MLA's son. Key evidence is missing, and crucial medical tests were not conducted, potentially weakening the case against the accused.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Alappuzha: A recent report has highlighted procedural lapses by excise officers in the ganja case involving Kaniv, the son of U. Prathibha, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). The report, submitted by Assistant Excise Commissioner S. Ashok Kumar to the State Excise Commissioner, comes in response to a complaint filed by MLA Prathibha against the excise officers handling the case.

The report suggests that the case against Kaniv and six other individuals is unlikely to stand. Specifically, the case can only be pursued against two individuals from whom ganja was allegedly recovered. There is no direct evidence of Kaniv smoking ganja—no witnesses saw him smoking, and the only claim made is that there was a smell of ganja from his breath. Furthermore, no matchbox or remnants of ganja smoking were found, and crucial tests such as blood, hair, or nail samples were not conducted to verify if ganja had been smoked.

The report also states that the officers failed to perform a medical examination, which is essential in such cases. Despite these lapses, the report does not recommend any action against the officers involved. Instead, it suggests that the Excise Commissioner review the findings and take appropriate further action.

The investigation included statements from Kuttanad Excise CI Jayaraj, Range Inspector Anilkumar, and other officers in the team. The case originated on December 28, when the Kuttanad Excise team arrested nine individuals, including Kaniv, in Thakazhi for their involvement in the ganja case. MLA Prathibha's complaint alleged that the excise officers did not follow proper procedures and subjected her son to harassment during the arrest.

