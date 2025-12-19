- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies with Morning and Night Chill, Cold Wave Likely in North Karnataka
Bengaluru sees clear skies with chilly mornings and nights today. Dry conditions prevail across the state, while North Karnataka may experience a cold wave. Temperatures remain low in Raichur, Chintamani, and other northern districts.
Bengaluru Weather: Sunny Days With Cold Mornings and Nights
Bengaluru is expected to experience clear skies tomorrow, with temperatures reaching around 20°C. Humidity will hover at 53%, accompanied by winds of 15.1 km/h.
Air quality remains in the poor category, ranging from 65 to 180 AQI. Residents can expect a sunny day, with cold conditions primarily in the early morning and at night.
Subdued Winter Across Karnataka
Over the last two days, Karnataka has seen a slightly subdued winter. North Karnataka recorded its lowest temperature in Raichur at 9.4°C, while South Interior Karnataka saw Chintamani dip to 10°C.
Only one station reported temperatures below 10°C last night, keeping winter chills moderate across most regions.
Cold Weather Likely To Intensify In North Karnataka
The Meteorological Department has forecast colder conditions tomorrow in most North and Kalyan Karnataka districts. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir are expected to experience significant cold.
Other districts in the South Interior and coastal regions will have dry weather with moderate cold, while Kodagu will see cold mainly during the night and early morning.
Dry And Cold Weather In South Interior And Coastal Regions
South Interior districts like Mysuru, Mandya, and Hassan will experience dry and cold conditions, with morning temperatures dropping further. Coastal districts such as Udupi and Dakshina Kannada will enjoy dry weather with sunshine.
Similar patterns will be seen in Tumkur, Davangere, and Chitradurga, while Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag may see slightly colder nights. Dry and cold weather will continue in Vijayapura and Bagalkote.
