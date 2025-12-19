Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Will Winter Be Like In the Next 7 Days? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even as December is ending, winter is nowhere in sight in Bengal; instead, temperature has slightly increased. While a cold wave and rain are forecast, Bengal's weather will remain dry
December Weather
There are only 10-11 days left in December, but winter is still missing. The chilly vibe from late November and early December has vanished. Winter is playing hide-and-seek.
This Week
This week on Tuesday, the temperature was 15.8°C. It rose to 16.7°C in 24 hours. This overnight one-degree rise has disappointed people in Bengal. The question is, when will winter arrive?
IMD Warning
The weather across the country is changing fast. The weather office has issued a major warning for many states for the next 24 to 48 hours. Rain is expected from Dec 18 to 22.
Rainfall
Many states saw record rainfall this year. Two western disturbances will enter the country. The first on Dec 18 and the second on Dec 20, causing rain in North India and hilly states.
Rain In Bengal?
Meanwhile, there's no chance of rain in Bengal. The weather will be dry for the next few days. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 28°C and the minimum 17°C.
