Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 49 of 55 BRO workers rescued; efforts continue for remaining
In a major rescue effort, 49 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped in an avalanche near Mana, Uttarakhand, have been safely evacuated. According to sources, 1 BRO worker died. Authorities continue operations to rescue the remaining personnel, the state government confirmed.