Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 49 of 55 BRO workers rescued; efforts continue for remaining

49 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped in an avalanche near Mana, Uttarakhand, have been safely evacuated.

Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 49 of 55 BRO workers rescued; efforts continue for remaining ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

In a major rescue effort, 49 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped in an avalanche near Mana, Uttarakhand, have been safely evacuated. According to sources, 1 BRO worker died.  Authorities continue operations to rescue the remaining personnel, the state government confirmed.


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI's policy shifts resulted in rupee's 1.8pc depreciation against USD in 2025: UBI Report dmni

RBI's policy shifts resulted in rupee's 1.8pc depreciation against USD in 2025: UBI Report

Flash floods, landslides hit Himachal's Kullu; vehicles trapped, roads blocked, power supply disrupted (WATCH) ddr

Flash floods, landslides hit Himachal's Kullu; vehicles trapped, roads blocked, power supply disrupted (WATCH)

'Bike bandit' stole two-wheelers in 60 seconds - over 100 times across 3 states, arrested ddr

'Bike bandit' stole two-wheelers in 60 seconds - over 100 times across 3 states, arrested

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate at Noida studio dmn

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate, stages protest (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025 sparks a spiritual tourism boom with five new corridors in UP

Mahakumbh 2025 sparks a spiritual tourism boom with five new corridors in UP

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details RBA

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce NTI

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce

Taiwan imposes sanctions on seven Chinese universities over national security concerns ddr

Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese universities over national security concerns

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why

football I wasnt happy Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris snt

'I wasn't happy': Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon