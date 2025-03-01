AAP MP targets PM Modi over Trump-Zelenskyy clash, warns against blind allegiance

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh used US President Donald Trump's recent snub of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an example.

Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

In a sharp political attack, AAP MP Sanjay Singh took to social media to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh used US President Donald Trump's recent snub of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an example.

Citing Henry Kissinger's famous quote, "To be an enemy of the US is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal," the MP warned that Trump’s public rebuke of Zelenskyy highlighted the risks of blindly aligning with the US.

“This conversation proves that Trump is resorting to bullying. Instead of being his follower, Modi ji should strongly raise the issue of Indians being handcuffed and deported like criminals,” Singh wrote.

Also read: Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more

Singh’s remarks also referenced the deportation of over 200 illegal Indian immigrants from the US. In a controversial move, they were sent back to India on a US military aircraft, with many reportedly shackled during the journey. The incident had sparked outrage, with Opposition parties questioning the Modi government’s silence and lack of diplomatic intervention.

The AAP leader linked this to Trump's recent clash with Zelenskyy, where the Ukrainian president was publicly scolded by Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance during a White House meeting, leading to his abrupt departure and the minerals deal being left unsigned.

Sanjay Singh's remarks add to the ongoing political debate over India's diplomatic strategy, as Opposition parties question PM Modi's approach to global alliances in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

Also read: Ukraine braces for future without US support after Trump confrontation, contemplates new European alliance

