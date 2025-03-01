No fuel for 15-year-old vehicles from April 1: Delhi minister's action plan to curb pollution (WATCH)

From April 1, vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced.

From April 1, vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced. The move aims to curb vehicular pollution in the capital.

After March 31, vehicles older than 15 years will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced, as part of stricter pollution control measures.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Talks Pollution, Free Subsidies & SLAMS Alka Lamba!

He also stated that installing anti-smog guns would be made mandatory for high-rise buildings, hotels, office complexes, construction sites, and the Delhi airport to combat rising air pollution. Additionally, the Delhi government is seeking necessary permissions for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain during severe pollution episodes, aiming to bring down toxic air levels in the capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa also directed that all the high-rises, hotels, commercial complexes to have mandatory anti-smog guns. The decisions are aimed to curb pollution in the National capital.

He also stated that nearly 90% of public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and will be replaced by e-buses.

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Latest Videos