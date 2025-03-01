BREAKING: Amit Shah directs authorities to restore free movement in Manipur from March 8

Amit Shah on Saturday instructed authorities to ensure the unrestricted movement of people across Manipur starting March 8. The directive comes amid ongoing tensions, emphasizing the need to restore normalcy and public mobility in the region.

Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi today to assess the security situation in Manipur. He directed authorities to ensure unrestricted public movement across all routes in the state from March 8, 2025, and ordered strict action against those obstructing free passage, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated.

This was the first such review meeting since the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, following months of ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. The conflict, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. The violence stemmed from long-standing ethnic tensions, further intensified by issues related to land rights and reservations.

The security situation in Manipur remains tense, with intermittent clashes and disruptions. The Centre has deployed additional paramilitary forces to restore order, while the state continues to grapple with displacement and humanitarian challenges. Shah’s directive signals the government’s push to bring normalcy back to the northeastern state.

