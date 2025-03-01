Fitness and health: Morning vs. evening walk; benefits, risks, and more

Walking Benefits are endless, But which is more effective Morning or eveWalking Benefits are endless, But which is more effective Morning or evening walk, which is more beneficial? Here you will find the answer to all your questions.
ning walk, which is more beneficial? Here you will find the answer to all your questions.
 

Fitness and health: Morning vs. evening walk; benefits, risks, and more MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Walking, that is, the habit of walking, is one of the simplest and most effective ways of exercising. For this, you do not even need any special equipment. But often this question remains in the minds of people: at what time is walking more beneficial, morning walk or evening walk?

If you want good health, then it is advisable to make a habit of regular exercise along with improving food and lifestyle. If you cannot go to the gym regularly or do not get time for exercise, then you can also get benefits by making a habit of light-level exercise like walking and running.

It is very important to walk regularly for a healthy body, but often this question remains in the minds of people: At what time is walking more beneficial?

Morning walk Vs Evening walk:

Morning walk or evening walk, from which more benefits can be obtained. Let's understand this in detail.

Many benefits of the habit of walking:

Many studies confirm that if you walk 10 thousand steps daily, then it can give special benefits to health.

Health experts say the habit of walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways of exercising. You do not even need any special equipment for this. Walking helps in heart health and weight management and strengthens muscles and bones. Not only this, it is also helpful in reducing stress and anxiety and improving mood and cognitive functions.

ALSO READ:  Increasing risk of fatty liver: symptoms, preventative care, diet, lifestyle

Now coming back to the same question, which is more beneficial for you, a morning walk or an evening walk?

Health experts say walking anytime is beneficial for you. However, morning walks are a type of stimulant that refreshes the body and mind. Vitamin D is also obtained from the morning sunlight during a morning walk. Vitamin D is beneficial in keeping bones healthy and strengthening the immune system.

This can be very helpful for those who may not feel energetic in the morning. Walking on an empty stomach in the morning also stimulates your metabolism, allowing your body to burn fat more efficiently and keep your weight under control.

Walking in the evening can also provide many health benefits.

Evening walks relax the body after a busy day. Walking releases a hormone called endorphin, which relieves stress and improves mood. It is a suitable exercise for those who have problems with work-related pressure or mental fatigue. On the other hand, walking after dinner keeps digestion fine and prevents flatulence and gas.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research in the year 2020, evening walks improve sleep quality. Especially for diabetes patients, walking after eating is more beneficial. Morning walk or evening walk, both are very beneficial for your health. You can choose them according to your needs. Make a target of walking at least 10 thousand steps daily.

ALSO READ:  From Plant-Based to Tech-Infused: Chefs' Top 7 Food Trends for 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Screentime warning: Know how one hour mobile use leads to dangerous health issues MEG

Screentime warning: Know how one hour mobile use leads to dangerous health issues

Overcome morning laziness: Tips to start your day early and productive MEG

Overcome morning laziness: Tips to start your day early and productive

Arthritis Under 20: Understand the causes and take THESE precautions MEG

Arthritis Under 20: Understand the causes and take THESE precautions

The future of food: 2025's top 7 culinary trends from plant-based to tech-infused MEG

The future of food: 2025's top 7 culinary trends from plant-based to tech-infused

Life expectancy myths vs. facts: Why women live longer than men; Genetics or Lifestyle? MEG

Life expectancy myths vs. facts: Why women live longer than men; Genetics or Lifestyle?

Recent Stories

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months ddr

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025 AJR

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025

Kerala: Probe report highlights lapses in ganja case against MLA U Prathibha's son, cites lack of evidence dmn

Kerala: Probe report highlights lapses in ganja case against MLA U Prathibha's son, cites lack of evidence

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run NTI

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run

Moto G05 to Redmi A4: 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in 2025 RBA

Moto G05 to Redmi A4: 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in 2025

Recent Videos

Zelensky's VIRAL Response on WHY He Doesn't Wear Suit in Oval Office

Zelensky's VIRAL Response on WHY He Doesn't Wear Suit in Oval Office

Video Icon
VIRAL MOMENT: Ukrainian Ambassador's Facepalm During Trump-Zelensky Clash in Oval Office

VIRAL MOMENT: Ukrainian Ambassador's Facepalm During Trump-Zelensky Clash in Oval Office

Video Icon
India, EU Aim to Conclude FTA Negotiations by Year-End: MEA | Asianet Newsable

India, EU Aim to Conclude FTA Negotiations by Year-End: MEA | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | State Seeks Centre's Help to Regulate Tattoo Parlours, Toxic Metals Found in Ink

Karnataka Pulse | State Seeks Centre's Help to Regulate Tattoo Parlours, Toxic Metals Found in Ink

Video Icon
Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon