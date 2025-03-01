IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why

India may replace Mohammed Shami with Arshdeep Singh against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy due to Shami’s calf discomfort and tactical considerations.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

The Indian team management is reportedly considering a change in their bowling attack for Sunday’s crucial Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami. The presence of five left-handed batters in the New Zealand line-up and Shami’s slight calf discomfort during the recent game against Pakistan could prompt the switch.

During Friday’s practice session, Arshdeep bowled 13 overs at full intensity under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, while Shami bowled only 6-7 overs with a reduced run-up and was not operating at full steam. The senior pacer had received treatment on his right leg during the February 23 match against Pakistan after completing his third over.

The team management appears inclined to give Shami a much-needed rest ahead of the all-important semi-finals. The body language of the players during training further indicated that Arshdeep could be drafted into the playing XI.

While wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, in his media interaction, remained uncertain about any changes to the winning combination, India’s assistant coach Ryan Doeschate later hinted at a possible tweak in the bowling line-up.

India will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament while ensuring their key players remain fit and fresh for the knockout stage. The final decision on the playing XI is expected to be announced closer to the game.

