Suicide car bomb targets Pakistan Army convoy in Waziristan; multiple casualties feared

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle targeting a Pakistan Army convoy in the Khaddi area of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, say reports. The fresh attack comes day after suicide bombing killed at least 5 people inside a mosque in Nowshera district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Friday.

The attack on Saturday, reminiscent of the Pulwama incident, resulted in multiple casualties. Authorities are assessing the scale of the damage, and a rescue operation is underway.

On the attack on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a firm condemnation of the incident and offered prayers for Maulana Haq and other casualties' recovery, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office. He instructed authorities to provide excellent medical care to the wounded individuals and requested a detailed incident report.

"Such cowardly and heinous acts of terrorism cannot dampen our resolve against terrorism," the PM said. "[We are] resolute to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country."

