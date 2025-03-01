"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution

Stand-up comedian Vir Das humorously criticized Mumbai’s worsening air pollution, comparing it to smoking. He urged urgent action, warning that pollution will define government legacies and harm future generations if unchecked.
 

"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who has never shied away from talking about social issues, recently took a dig at Mumbai's worsening air pollution while humorously comparing breathing in the city to "smoking a cigarette."
Das took to his Instagram account to share a post that read, "I'll smoke a cigarette socially, maybe fifteen days a year. The remaining days, I'm a breathing Mumbaikar. Same taste. Today Mumbai was a Marlboro Light."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)


However, this is not the first time the stand-up comedian has raised concerns about the city's Air Quality Index.

Just last month, Das shared a long note about how pollution is becoming a major issue for everyone and pointed out that if strict action is not taken soon, future generations will suffer.

"Unless something drastic is done, the legacy of each government is going to be the pollution they let us live in. This point will probably be taken up when we realise the long-term effects it had on the generation just born, and those in old age too. Right now, it feels like new pollution, doesn't it? And if we think it's unrealistic, they'd let us live like that for a decade," read his Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)


"Some drastic policy decisions need to happen. Goes without saying that the decisions will make us hugely unhappy in the interim. We will moan like we did when we got new airports and new bridges, but it will eventually be worth it. I'm just saying it's 7:30 a.m., and the AQI is 170. At this time, there are kids going to school and old people on walks. Air isn't political, air doesn't care about your income status, air isn't religious, air isn't patriotic, air doesn't vote. If there's one thing worth fixing, it's the air," he added.

'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children RBA

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date RBA

'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu's epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH NTI

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu’s epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH

Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked; Singer urges fans to beware of spams and phishing links NTI

Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked: Singer urges fans to beware of spam and phishing links

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM RBA

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM

Recent Stories

LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential NTI

LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential

Football Did you know? Neymar Jr rejected triple salary offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona in 2013 HRD

Did you know? Neymar Jr rejected 'triple salary' offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona in 2013

Himachal CM launches programme to offer free coaching to 6800 students ddr

Himachal CM launches 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna' to offer free coaching for 6,800 students

Trump-Zelenskyy clash signals shift in US-Ukraine ties; experts weigh in on future of war and diplomacy ddr

Trump-Zelenskyy clash signals shift in US-Ukraine ties; experts weigh in on future of war and diplomacy

GST collections in February soar 9.1 pc to Rs 1.84 lakh crore ddr

GST collections rise 9.1% in February to Rs 1.84 lakh crore, driven by strong domestic growth

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon