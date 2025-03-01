Himachal CM launches 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna' to offer free coaching for 6,800 students

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna,' providing free coaching to 6,800 students. CRACK Academy will oversee training, with state support, benefiting students and generating employment.
 

Himachal CM launches programme to offer free coaching to 6800 students ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna' programme, an initiative aimed at providing free coaching for various competitive examinations to 6,800 students across Himachal Pradesh, said an official statement from the CM's office.

As per the CMO, under this program, CRACK Academy will offer free coaching to 100 meritorious students from each Assembly constituency, with an estimated investment of Rs 34 crore.

"To ensure a fair selection process, tests will be conducted in schools and colleges of each constituency, where students from Class VI and above can participate. The top 100 students from each constituency will receive free coaching, while the next 200 students will be given a 75 percent concession, and the following 500 students will receive a 50 percent concession. The company will provide handholding to these children until they achieve their goals," the statement said.

"The state government will fully support CRACK Academy in implementing this initiative successfully. While the Academy will prepare the test papers, the Education Department will oversee the examinations," it added.

The Chief Minister also launched a mega awareness campaign to raise awareness among students and parents. The program was initially piloted in the Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency of the Kangra district, where students from 50 schools participated. Currently, 220 selected students from Jawalamukhi are receiving merit-based coaching under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said, "This initiative will benefit talented students and generate employment opportunities in the State. CRACK Academy plans to establish over 90 coaching centers, directly employing 5,000 people while creating additional indirect employment."
The academy will also invest Rs 1.5 crore in renovating and maintaining the library at Ridge, Shimla. The Chief Minister directed the Academy to preserve the building's heritage value while equipping it with modern technology to enhance students' learning facilities.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar, Director, Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma and Director, Elementary Education Ashish Kohli were also present on the occasion, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chamoli Avalanche: Drone-based buried object detection system to be used for search, rescue ops of missing 5 workers ddr

Uttarakhand avalanche: Drone-based detection system to locate missing 5 BRO workers

AAP MP targets PM Modi over Trump-Zelenskyy clash, warns against blind allegiance ddr

AAP MP targets PM Modi over Trump-Zelenskyy clash, warns against blind allegiance

Haryana SHOCKER! Man fakes his own death with lookalike's murder to claim Rs 1.51 crore insurance, gets lifer ddr

Man kills lookalike to fake death, claim Rs 1.51 crore insurance; gets life term

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months ddr

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months

BREAKING: Delhi to ban fuel for vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps from April 1 ddr

No fuel for 15-year-old vehicles from April 1: Delhi minister's action plan to curb pollution (WATCH)

Recent Stories

LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential NTI

LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential

Football Did you know? Neymar Jr rejected triple salary offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona in 2013 HRD

Did you know? Neymar Jr rejected 'triple salary' offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona in 2013

"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution ddr

"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution

Trump-Zelenskyy clash signals shift in US-Ukraine ties; experts weigh in on future of war and diplomacy ddr

Trump-Zelenskyy clash signals shift in US-Ukraine ties; experts weigh in on future of war and diplomacy

GST collections in February soar 9.1 pc to Rs 1.84 lakh crore ddr

GST collections rise 9.1% in February to Rs 1.84 lakh crore, driven by strong domestic growth

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon