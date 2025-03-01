Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka

A family of five from Mysuru and Mandya districts died in a tragic road accident near Chikkinduvadi, Karnataka. Their car collided with a truck while traveling to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, resulting in both vehicles plunging into a field.

Mysuru: Tragedy struck on a pilgrimage route in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district early Saturday morning, as five members of a family, including two women, lost their lives in a devastating road accident.

The victims, residents of Mysuru and Mandya districts, were traveling to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in a car when disaster struck. According to Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police B.T. Kavitha, the car was navigating a narrow bund road near Chikkinduvadi in Kollegala taluk when an oncoming truck collided with it.

The impact was catastrophic, causing both vehicles to careen off the road and plunge into a nearby field. Unfortunately, all five occupants of the car succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police are currently waiting for the victims' relatives to arrive and identify the deceased.

