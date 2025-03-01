Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka

A family of five from Mysuru and Mandya districts died in a tragic road accident near Chikkinduvadi, Karnataka. Their car collided with a truck while traveling to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, resulting in both vehicles plunging into a field.

Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Mysuru: Tragedy struck on a pilgrimage route in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district early Saturday morning, as five members of a family, including two women, lost their lives in a devastating road accident.

Also Read: Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 48 rescued as Army races to save remaining trapped workers

The victims, residents of Mysuru and Mandya districts, were traveling to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in a car when disaster struck. According to Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police B.T. Kavitha, the car was navigating a narrow bund road near Chikkinduvadi in Kollegala taluk when an oncoming truck collided with it.

The impact was catastrophic, causing both vehicles to careen off the road and plunge into a nearby field. Unfortunately, all five occupants of the car succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police are currently waiting for the victims' relatives to arrive and identify the deceased. 

Also Read: Pune rape case: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar assures justice, says facts will be out after detailed probe

