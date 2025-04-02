user
Apr 2, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 2: Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto waqf bill april 2 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:36 AM IST

Kerala: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for three districts; Lightning, thunderstorms expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts in Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Wednesday (April 2).

8:36 AM IST
 

8:36 AM IST

'Price-hike demon govt...' H D Kumaraswamy lashes out at Karnataka govt over diesel price hike

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Karnataka government for increasing the sales tax on diesel, leading to a Rs 2 per liter price hike. Calling the Congress-led state government a "Price Hike Demon," he accused it of imposing repeated financial burdens on the people.

8:35 AM IST

 

8:35 AM IST

'PM Modi a key player in global politics', says Chilean President Boric during his visit to India

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a key geopolitical player, highlighting his ability to engage with global leaders.

8:34 AM IST

 

8:34 AM IST

Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today amid political clash

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be tabled in Parliament today (April 2) with both the BJP and Congress issuing whips to ensure the presence of their MPs. The bill, aimed at improving the management and administration of Waqf properties, follows concerns over mismanagement and encroachments under the Waqf Act, 1995.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:36 AM IST
 

