BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Karnataka High Court's divisional bench has permitted the probe agency to continue its investigation against Siddaramaiah into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Divya Danu
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

In a setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court's divisional bench has permitted the probe agency to continue its investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The ruling intensifies political pressure on the CM, as the case involves allegations of land misallocation and financial mismanagement. The court's decision comes amid growing scrutiny of the state's urban development policies, with opposition leaders demanding accountability.


 

