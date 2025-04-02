Kerala to receive summer rains for 5 days from today, yellow alerts issued for multiple districts

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, currently grappling with extreme heat, can expect some relief as the Indian Meteorological Department has announced that summer rains will intensify starting today. The department has issued a rain warning for the next five days, with yellow alerts declared for various districts.

Rain forecast for the next 5 days:

02/04/2025: Yellow alert in Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

03/04/2025: Yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. These areas are expected to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

04/04/2025: Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

05/04/2025: Yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

06/04/2025: Yellow alert in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.

Thunderstorm warning

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds. The details are as follows:

02/04/2025 and 06/04/2025: Isolated thunderstorms with winds of 30 to 40 km/h.

03/04/2025 to 05/04/2025: Thunderstorms with rain and winds of 40 to 50 km/h in isolated areas.

Fishermen warning

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that there will be no fishing restrictions along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts today (02/04/2025).

The rainfall expected over the next several days will help provide some relief from the scorching heat, but residents are advised to remain vigilant, especially in areas under yellow alert.

