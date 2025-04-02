user
user icon

Kerala to receive summer rains for 5 days from today, yellow alerts issued for multiple districts

Kerala is expected to receive summer rains, providing relief from the extreme heat. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for various districts over the next five days, along with thunderstorm warnings.

Kerala to receive summer rains for 5 days from today, yellow alerts issued for multiple districts dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, currently grappling with extreme heat, can expect some relief as the Indian Meteorological Department has announced that summer rains will intensify starting today. The department has issued a rain warning for the next five days, with yellow alerts declared for various districts.

Also Read: Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Rain forecast for the next 5 days:

02/04/2025: Yellow alert in Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.
03/04/2025: Yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. These areas are expected to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.
04/04/2025: Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.
05/04/2025: Yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.
06/04/2025: Yellow alert in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.

Thunderstorm warning

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds. The details are as follows:

02/04/2025 and 06/04/2025: Isolated thunderstorms with winds of 30 to 40 km/h.
03/04/2025 to 05/04/2025: Thunderstorms with rain and winds of 40 to 50 km/h in isolated areas.

Fishermen warning

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that there will be no fishing restrictions along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts today (02/04/2025).

The rainfall expected over the next several days will help provide some relief from the scorching heat, but residents are advised to remain vigilant, especially in areas under yellow alert.

Also Read: Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations dmn

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India anr

Kerala: Kollam cops nab Nigerian drug supplier in Delhi, confesses to trafficking 300 kg of MDMA into India

Stock Market Scam: Kerala doctor couple duped of Rs 7.65 crore; three including Taiwanese nationals arrested anr

Stock Market Scam: Kerala doctor couple duped of Rs 7.65 crore; Three including Taiwanese nationals arrested

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs! gcw

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Recent Videos

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Video Icon
MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon