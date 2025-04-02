Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Read Full Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to seer Shivakumara Swami for his invaluable contributions to society.

"Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has given anna, akshara and ashraya (food, education and shelter) to lakhs of people cutting across caste and religion. The Centre must consider him for the Bharat Ratna award," he appealed to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a function organised at Siddaganga mutt to celebrate the 118th birth anniversary of the seer.

Also read: Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts

"I appeal to the Union Defence Minister to bring this to the attention of the Prime Minister. This is an appeal from the people of Karnataka and the government of Karnataka. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has given many achievers to this society. Sri Siddaganga Mutt is a sacred place," he said.

He further said that the seer was a demigod and his ideals were a guiding force for all of them.

"Poet Sarvagna said that salvation can come only from the guru. I was blessed to meet Sri Shivakumara Swamiji during his last days at a Chennai hospital. He is from our district. I am blessed to be named after him. He is a demigod for all of us and his ideals, preachings and way of life are guiding forces for all of us. I had visited the mutt along with the then CM S M Krishna, who was inspired by the annadashoha at the mutt to start mid-day meals at all government schools," he recalled.

Also read: Waqf Amendment Bill sparks fiery debate in Lok Sabha: Key highlights from leaders' speeches (WATCH)

He further stated that the seer strongly believed in taking everyone along with him.

"The Swamiji was a devout follower of Basavanna and strongly believed in taking everyone along with him. We have come here to pay our tribute to the great human being who did not discriminate between the rich and poor, between communities. Everyone was treated equally in this mutt. All of us have the responsibility of taking his tradition forward," he concluded.

Latest Videos