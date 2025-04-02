Only Muslims will manage Waqf, no interference in religious matters: Amit Shah clarifies Waqf Bill (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha, categorically dismissed claims that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to interfere with Muslim religious institutions.

He asserted that non-Muslims will not be included in Waqf boards and accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation to instill fear among minorities.

"No non-Islamic member will be a part of Waqf. There is neither any provision for the appointment of a non-Muslim to manage the religious institution, nor do we intend to introduce any such provision. A rumor is being spread that this Act is aimed at interfering with the religious practices of our Muslim brothers and their donated property. This is being done to intimidate the minorities," Shah stated.

Shah also asserted that the need for the current Waqf (Amendment) Bill arose only because of the 2013 amendment introduced by the Congress government.

He alleged that everything was functioning smoothly until 2013 when, in a last-minute move ahead of the 2014 elections, the Congress made drastic changes to the Waqf Act purely for appeasement politics. Shah highlighted that, as a result of these changes, the then-government transferred 123 prime properties in Lutyens’ Delhi to the Waqf Board just 25 days before the general elections, raising serious questions about its intent and timing.

The Home Minister underscored that the Waqf Act and Waqf boards have been in place since 1995 and that the recent amendments do not alter the fundamental structure of their management. "There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage religious institutions, and we do not intend to introduce one. The misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and their property is being deliberately spread for vote bank politics," he said.

Shah also drew comparisons between Waqf and other religious trusts, explaining that Waqf functions similarly to a trust under the Trust Act. "In a trust, there are trustees and a managing trustee. Similarly, in Waqf, there is a Waqif, the Waqf itself, and the Mutawalli. All of these positions belong to followers of Islam. Since the concept of Waqf itself originates from Islam, it should be managed by those who follow Islamic laws," he elaborated.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shah pointed out that, unlike the opposition party, the BJP ensures thorough discussions and amendments before approving any bill. "Unlike Congress, our committees discuss and amend bills before approval," he remarked.

Shah’s statement comes amid heated debates over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with opposition parties questioning its implications. The Home Minister’s assurance is seen as an effort to quell concerns and reinforce that the legislation does not alter the religious autonomy of Waqf institutions.

