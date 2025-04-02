"Bound to harm interest of Muslim community": TN CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi to Withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill

Read Full Article

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to completely withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Chief Minister said that the proposed amendments have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of Muslim community.

"The State of Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of protecting the rights of minorities who live in harmony and religious amity in the State. The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to follow their respective religions, and it is the duty of the elected Governments to uphold and protect this right," Stalin said in his letter.



"However, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to Minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of the Muslim community," he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that the provisions in the existing Waqf Act are time-tested and provide protection to the properties of the Waqf. The amendments proposed to the Waqf Act will weaken the powers and responsibilities of Waqf Boards in the management and protection of waqf properties, he added.

Stalin said that the large-scale modifications proposed across a wide range of sections in the existing Act would dilute the very spirit of the Act itself.



"The proposed mandatory inclusion of two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards will undermine the religious autonomy of the Muslim community's ability to manage its religious and charitable endowments independently; Removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision threatens the status of many historical Waqf properties. The stipulation that the individuals who practiced Islam for at least five years only can donate properties to Waqf will prevent Non-Muslims from donating properties to Waqf, which will hinder the syncretic culture of the country," the Chief Minister wrote.

Waqf Act 1995 is "adequate"

He said that since the existing Waqf Act, 1995, is "adequate" and has "clear-cut provisions" to safeguard the interest and properties of Waqfs, there is no need for such far-reaching amendments to the existing Waqf Act,1995.

"Considering all the above, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on 27.3.2025 passed a unanimous Resolution to urge the Union Government to completely withdraw the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. I enclose herewith a copy of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Resolution and request your personal intervention in protecting the interests of Muslim minority people and preserving the Waqf institutions," the letter read. (ANI)

