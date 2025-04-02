SC censures Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for remarks on defection, calls it 'mockery' of anti-defection law

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): While hearing a plea regarding the defection of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to the Congress, the ruling party in Telangana, the Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his alleged statement in the State Assembly that no by-elections would be held even if more BRS MLAs switched to the ruling party.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said that if such a statement is being made on the floor of the House (State Assembly) by the Telangana CM, the same amounts to "mockery" of the Anti-defection law provided in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.



"If this is said on the Floor of the House, Your Hon'ble CM is making a mockery of the 10th Schedule", the Court remarked.

"Statements made in the State Assembly have sanctity"

Further, the Court explained that statements made in the State Assembly have sanctity, unlike those made at other places such as political rallies.



"When politicians say something in the Assembly, it has some sanctity. In fact, judgments say that when we interpret laws, the statement of the Hon'ble Minister who has given a speech on the Floor of the House can be used for interpreting that statute", the bench added.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by BRS party officials seeking the Telangana Assembly to swiftly decide against seven BRS MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress.



While the matter was being heard at length today, Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram, who appeared for the petitioners, informed the bench about the Telangana CM's recent remarks made in the State Assembly.

The Court also asked Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who represented the Telangana Assembly, to warn CM Reddy to not repeat such statements in the Assembly again, noting that the senior lawyer had appeared for the CM in another case.

The Court further clarified that it may be slow in issuing contempt notices, but it is "not powerless".



The top court has, in earlier hearings in the matter, urged the Telangana Assembly to decide on the disqualification petition within a reasonable time. (ANI)

