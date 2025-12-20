Image Credit : social media

On December 20th, the maximum daytime temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum nighttime temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding fog in the city. The Meteorological Department estimates that the fog is unlikely to subside for the next two to three days. Consequently, cold day-like conditions will persist even during the day. The impact of the active western jet stream within the anti-cyclone formed over North India has led to dense fog conditions in Uttar Pradesh.