Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the UMEED Bill says

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, taken up in Lok Sabha, bars government land from being deemed waqf property, mandates Collector-led inquiries for disputed land, and aims to streamline waqf governance, preventing wrongful land claims and encroachments.
 

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which introduces significant changes to the governance of waqf properties in India. Among its most notable provisions, the bill prohibits any government property—whether identified or declared as waqf land before or after the bill's enactment—from being deemed a waqf property.

The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be renamed the UMEED Bill (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) to reflect its updated objectives. The UMEED Bill aims to overhaul the existing Waqf system, focusing on enhancing the management, transparency, and accountability of Waqf properties. By introducing unified reforms, it seeks to empower local Waqf boards, improve operational efficiency, and ensure better utilization of Waqf assets for community development.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

According to Section 3C of the bill, if any dispute arises over whether a property is government land or a waqf property, the matter must be referred to the District Collector, who will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the State Government. Until the report is submitted, the property in question will not be treated as waqf land.

If the Collector determines that the property belongs to the government, the necessary corrections will be made in the revenue records. Upon receiving the Collector’s report, the State Government will direct the Waqf Board to correct its records accordingly.

Addressing Wrongful Declaration of Waqf Properties

The amendment aims to address concerns about wrongful classification of government land as waqf property. Over the years, there have been numerous cases where public land, including hospitals, schools, and government offices, was claimed as waqf property, leading to legal disputes and administrative challenges.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while presenting the bill, stated that the amendment was necessary to ensure transparency and fairness in managing waqf properties. He emphasized that the government is not against any community but is working to correct past discrepancies and protect public resources.

Opposition & Debate

The bill has sparked intense debate in Parliament, with the opposition accusing the government of bulldozing the legislation without sufficient discussion. Congress MP KC Venugopal argued that MPs were not given adequate time to move amendments, while RSP MP NK Premachandran objected to procedural aspects of the bill's introduction.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, stating that all changes were based on the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which extensively reviewed the provisions before presenting the final draft.

A Landmark Shift in Property Governance

With the Waqf Amendment Bill, the government seeks to modernize the administration of waqf properties, prevent unauthorized claims, and bring clarity to land ownership records. If passed, the bill is expected to streamline land disputes and ensure that government properties remain free from encroachments under the guise of waqf declarations.

As the bill moves towards a final vote, all eyes are on the Lok Sabha floor, where the numbers will ultimately decide the fate of this landmark reform in waqf governance.

