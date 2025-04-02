user
user icon

Delhi LG defamation case: Court rejects activist Medha Patkar's appeal, summons her on April 8

A Delhi court has rejected activist Medha Patkar’s appeal against her conviction in the defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court has directed Patkar to appear on April 8, when it will pronounce her sentence.

Delhi LG defamation case: Court rejects Medha Patkar's appeal, summons her on April 8 ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected activist Medha Patkar’s appeal against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court has directed Patkar to appear on April 8, when it will pronounce her sentence.

The ruling marks a significant development in a legal battle that has spanned over two decades.

The case originates from a defamation suit filed by Saxena over statements Patkar made in 2006, when he was serving as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The remarks were linked to Patkar’s protests against the Narmada dam project, during which Saxena alleged that she made defamatory comments about him.

Also read: Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail sentence, Rs 10 lakh fine in defamation case against Delhi LG VK Saxena

In July 2024, Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh after finding her guilty of defamation.

She subsequently appealed the verdict, but her plea was dismissed by the court on Wednesday. The upcoming sentencing on April 8 will determine whether she faces additional penalties, including a possible prison term.

The legal dispute dates back to 2000, when Patkar initiated legal action against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

In response, Saxena filed separate defamation cases in 2001, citing derogatory remarks Patkar allegedly made about him on a television channel and in a press statement.

Also read: Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

As the legal proceedings near their conclusion, the case remains a high-profile example of prolonged litigation over defamation involving public figures. With the court’s decision on sentencing imminent, all eyes are now on April 8, when Patkar’s fate in the case will be officially decided.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kunal Kamra defamation case: Mumbai banker cuts short vacation after police summons audience members ddr

Kunal Kamra defamation case: Mumbai banker cuts short vacation after police summons audience members

Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life for rape: Survivor collapses outside court, later calls him a 'fraud' ddr

Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life for rape: Survivor collapses outside court, later calls him a 'fraud'

What has Basanagouda Patil Yatnal achieved through his expulsion from BJP opinion snt

What has Basanagouda Patil Yatnal achieved through his expulsion from BJP? | Opinion

SHOCKING! Man's reckless attempt to board moving train with dog leads to animal's fall onto tracks (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Man's reckless attempt to board moving train with dog leads to animal's fall onto tracks (WATCH)

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Recent Stories

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Easy Mango Pickle Recipe for Navratri Fasting iwh

Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Recent Videos

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Video Icon
Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Video Icon