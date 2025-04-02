Delhi LG defamation case: Court rejects activist Medha Patkar's appeal, summons her on April 8

Read Full Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected activist Medha Patkar’s appeal against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court has directed Patkar to appear on April 8, when it will pronounce her sentence.

The ruling marks a significant development in a legal battle that has spanned over two decades.

The case originates from a defamation suit filed by Saxena over statements Patkar made in 2006, when he was serving as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The remarks were linked to Patkar’s protests against the Narmada dam project, during which Saxena alleged that she made defamatory comments about him.

In July 2024, Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh after finding her guilty of defamation.

She subsequently appealed the verdict, but her plea was dismissed by the court on Wednesday. The upcoming sentencing on April 8 will determine whether she faces additional penalties, including a possible prison term.

The legal dispute dates back to 2000, when Patkar initiated legal action against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

In response, Saxena filed separate defamation cases in 2001, citing derogatory remarks Patkar allegedly made about him on a television channel and in a press statement.

As the legal proceedings near their conclusion, the case remains a high-profile example of prolonged litigation over defamation involving public figures. With the court’s decision on sentencing imminent, all eyes are now on April 8, when Patkar’s fate in the case will be officially decided.

