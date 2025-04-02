Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts

Read Full Article

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the Karnataka government has announced a temporary change in working hours for government offices in nine districts across the state. The revised schedule, effective for April and May 2025, mandates office hours from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to mitigate the impact of extreme temperatures on employees.

The new timing applies to seven districts in the Kalaburagi division—Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Yadgir, and Vijayanagara—as well as Vijayapura and Bagalkot in the Belagavi division.

The decision follows recommendations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had previously proposed an adjustment in working hours due to rising temperatures.

The state's Information and Public Relations Department confirmed the revised schedule, emphasizing that the move aims to protect government employees from extreme heat while ensuring uninterrupted public services.

Amid soaring temperatures, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a heatwave advisory, urging residents to take precautionary measures.

The advisory, accompanied by a detailed list of do's and don'ts, highlights the risks of heat-related illnesses and emphasizes hydration, protective clothing, and limited outdoor exposure between 12 PM and 3 PM.

However, in a relief forecast, the KSNDMC stated that maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-4°C across the state over the next four days, offering some respite from the intense heat. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise people, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, to remain cautious.

With temperatures soaring across North Karnataka, the heatwave conditions have posed severe challenges, especially for outdoor workers and those commuting long distances. The new schedule is expected to provide some relief, though authorities continue to monitor the situation for any further necessary interventions.

