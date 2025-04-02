user
user icon

Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts

With temperatures soaring across North Karnataka, the heatwave conditions have posed severe challenges, especially for outdoor workers and those commuting long distances. The new schedule is expected to provide some relief, though authorities continue to monitor the situation for any further necessary interventions.
 

Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the Karnataka government has announced a temporary change in working hours for government offices in nine districts across the state. The revised schedule, effective for April and May 2025, mandates office hours from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM to mitigate the impact of extreme temperatures on employees.

Also read: North India to sizzle: IMD warns of nearly double the heatwave days this summer

The new timing applies to seven districts in the Kalaburagi division—Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Yadgir, and Vijayanagara—as well as Vijayapura and Bagalkot in the Belagavi division.

The decision follows recommendations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had previously proposed an adjustment in working hours due to rising temperatures.

The state's Information and Public Relations Department confirmed the revised schedule, emphasizing that the move aims to protect government employees from extreme heat while ensuring uninterrupted public services.

Also read: Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Amid soaring temperatures, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a heatwave advisory, urging residents to take precautionary measures.

The advisory, accompanied by a detailed list of do's and don'ts, highlights the risks of heat-related illnesses and emphasizes hydration, protective clothing, and limited outdoor exposure between 12 PM and 3 PM.

However, in a relief forecast, the KSNDMC stated that maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-4°C across the state over the next four days, offering some respite from the intense heat. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise people, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, to remain cautious.

Also read: Kerala to receive summer rains for 5 days from today, yellow alerts issued for multiple districts

With temperatures soaring across North Karnataka, the heatwave conditions have posed severe challenges, especially for outdoor workers and those commuting long distances. The new schedule is expected to provide some relief, though authorities continue to monitor the situation for any further necessary interventions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Third accused Sahil Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody snt

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Third accused Sahil Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody

What has Basanagouda Patil Yatnal achieved through his expulsion from BJP opinion snt

What has Basanagouda Patil Yatnal achieved through his expulsion from BJP? | Opinion

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs! gcw

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Recent Videos

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Video Icon
MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon