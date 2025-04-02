IPL 2025: Punjab Kings take a subtle dig at LSG skipper Rishabh Pant after dominant 8-wicket win in Lucknow

Read Full Article

Punjab Kings rubbed on Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper Rishabh Pant’s wounds following the team’s dominant 8-wicket win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

Shreyas Iyer-led side registered second consecutive win of the season with a victory against Lucknow Super Giants. With a target of 172, Punjab Kings chased it down with 22 balls to spare. Prabhsimran Singh led the visitors’ run-chase with a splendid innings of 69 off 34 balls. Nehal Wadhera lit the Lucknow stadium with his firepower, playing an unbeaten knock of 43 off 25 balls. While, Shreyas Iyer played the knock of 52 off 30 balls. Shreyas hit a six not only to complete his fifty but also take the team over the finishing line in the 17th over.

Following the win against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings taunted the opponent’’s skipper Rishabh Pant with a cheeky social media post. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Punjab Kings posted a video of their skipper Shreyas Iyer posing in different ways with bat, exuding his confidence after a dominant.

Along with the video, PBKS wrote, “Tension toh auction me hi khatm ho gayi thi.”

Viral post: Punjab Kings’ dig at Rishabh Pant

Punjab Kings’ viral social media post after their second consecutive win of the IPL 2025 seemingly stemmed from the earlier interview of Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, where he had stated his only ‘tension’ heading into the IPL 2025 Auction was whether PBKS would bid for him. He added that when Punjab bid for Shreyas Iyer, he knew he would be picked by Lucknow.

“I only had one tension, that was Punjab (laughs). They had the highest purse. When Shreyas went to Punjab, I felt I could make it to LSG. There was a possibility.” LSG skipper said.

“But eventually, with auction you never know, so I just thought I would wait and watch, and had my fingers crossed,” he added.

Punjab Kings move to second spot on the IPL 2025 points table

Punjab Kings had a great start to their campaign with a 11-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was followed by a dominant victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led side registered two successive wins in away matches and are yet to play their home games.

With two consecutive wins of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings moved to second place on the IPL 2025 points table with four points and has a net run rate (NRR) of +1.485. PBKS will eye for their third win on the trot when they play their first home match of the season against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Lucknow Super Giants’ shaky start to IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to the season with a defeat against Delhi Capitals before bouncing back to win the first match of their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, LSG failed to maintain the winning momentum after their defeat against Punjab Kings.

With a win and two losses, LSG slipped to sixth spot on the points table with two points and has a NRR of -0.150. Lucknow Super Giants will look to turn their tables around when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4.

