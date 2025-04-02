user
SHOCKING! Man's reckless attempt to board moving train with dog leads to animal's fall onto tracks (WATCH)

A viral video shows a man attempting to board a moving train while holding his dog, resulting in the dog falling onto the tracks. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation online, with viewers expressing concern for the dog's safety and anger at the man's irresponsible actions.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showcasing a man's reckless attempt to board a moving train while holding his dog. The clip, which has garnered over a million views, has caused widespread outrage on social media.

The video captures the man, wearing a blue t-shirt, trying to board the Rajdhani Express train in motion while holding his pet dog with a leash. The attempt fails, and the dog falls onto the train tracks, causing panic among the people on the platform. Passengers nearby rush to the tracks in search of the dog, but its fate remains unknown.

The crowd can be heard shouting at the man to seek help from railway staff, while some try to stop the train. The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers anxious and concerned about the dog's well-being.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many viewers expressing their anger and frustration towards the man's irresponsible behaviour. Comments range from "What kind of people are they?" to "I feel so bad after watching this video. I hope the dog is okay." Some users have even called for the man to be punished, with one commenter labeling him a "murderer."

Some people own dogs not because they are pet lovers but just because they want to be part of a growing trend. Obviously, pet lovers will consider their dogs as family and this cannot be sure about the latter. A man who sees his dog as family can never put its life at risk, like we see in the viral video. It is crucial for pet owners to prioritize their animals' safety and well-being, understanding the risks associated with their actions. The consequences of irresponsible behaviour can be fatal for the poor animals involved.

