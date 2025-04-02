user
Delhi man shoots himself after argument at brother's in-laws' house in Rajasthan's Dausa

A Delhi resident, Vishnu Khatik, shot himself after an argument at his brother's in-laws' house in Rajasthan’s Dausa. Family rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident.

ANI |Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 7:22 PM IST

A Delhi resident, Vishnu Khatik, died by suicide after shooting himself in the head following an argument at his brother’s in-laws’ house in the Khatik locality of Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Tuesday night.

According to police, Vishnu had been visiting the house when a heated altercation broke out over a personal matter. His brother, who was present at the scene, attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Vishnu suddenly pulled out a gun and shot himself. Family members rushed him to Dausa District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Hearing the gunshot, neighbors rushed to the spot, and police were alerted. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team arrived to collect evidence, while senior officials, including Police CO Ravi Prakash Sharma and Kotwal Sudhir Upadhyay, also reached the location to assess the situation and speak with the family.

Authorities have kept Vishnu's body in the mortuary at Dausa District Hospital for post-mortem. Once legal formalities are completed, the body will be handed over to the family. The Kotwali police station has launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

