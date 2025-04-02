Waqf Amendment Bill sparks fiery debate in Lok Sabha: Key highlights from leaders' speeches (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Lok Sabha witnessed intense discussions on Wednesday as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was taken up for consideration and passing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who introduced the bill, called it a landmark reform aimed at ending the alleged misuse of Waqf properties, while the Opposition, led by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accused the government of targeting minority rights. The debate also saw sharp exchanges between BJP leaders and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Kiren Rijiju: 'Draconian' Section 40 abolished

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju called Section 40 of the Waqf Act the "most draconian" provision, arguing that it allowed Waqf Boards to declare any land as Waqf property without accountability. "We have removed that provision," Rijiju asserted.

He also announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be renamed the UMEED Bill (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Bill) and emphasized that the Modi government was working for the welfare of poor Muslims. "India has the highest number of Waqf properties in the world. Why haven't they been used for education, medical care, and skill development for poor Muslims?" he asked.

Highlighting transparency measures, Rijiju said the bill mandates a centralized database, proper registration, and a digital portal to ensure no secret conversions of properties into Waqf assets. He also announced that the Waqf Board would have broader representation, with mandatory inclusion of women, Shia, Sunni, Bohra, backward Muslim communities, and non-Muslim experts.

Gaurav Gogoi: 'Bill dilutes the Constitution'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the bill, calling it an attempt to "dilute the Constitution, defame minorities, and disenfranchise communities." He rejected claims that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had ensured a fair discussion, alleging that no clause-by-clause debate was allowed.

"Not a single amendment suggested by the Opposition has been adopted. Those with no understanding of Waqf were included in the JPC," Gogoi said. He also warned that the bill could set a precedent for targeting other minority groups in the future. "Today, they are targeting one community's land; tomorrow, it will be another," he cautioned.

Gogoi also took issue with a provision that requires an individual to have practiced Islam for at least five years before declaring a property as Waqf. "Will they now ask for a certificate of religious practice? Why is the government interfering in faith matters?" he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav vs Amit Shah: A moment of laughter amid the debate

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a detour from the bill discussion to poke fun at the BJP over its delayed presidential election. "A party that claims to be the world's largest still hasn't elected a national president," Yadav quipped, drawing laughter from Opposition benches.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also amused, responded, "Unlike other parties where presidents are selected from just five family members, we have 12-13 crore members to consult, so it takes time." He then added, "Akhilesh ji, in your case, the selection process wouldn’t take long. You will remain the president for 25 years."

Yadav also took a veiled jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the RSS headquarters. "Someone did a yatra to save his chair," he remarked, referring to speculation about Modi’s future as he approaches 75.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'A step towards gender justice'

Defending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that it upholds constitutional values and promotes gender justice.

He highlighted that Article 15 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination against women and allows for laws that support their progress. Prasad emphasized that the bill introduces mandatory inclusion of women in Waqf boards, ensuring greater transparency and equitable representation in the management of waqf properties.

Criticizing the opposition’s objections, he questioned their inconsistency in advocating women's rights while opposing reforms that enhance their role in governance.

While the ruling BJP maintains that the bill seeks to streamline Waqf property management and end misuse, the Opposition views it as an assault on minority rights. With emotions running high and the bill set to be passed, the debate over Waqf properties and their governance is far from over.





