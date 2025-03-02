comscore
LIVE India News updates on March 3: Congress worker's body found in suitcase in Haryana

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:27 AM IST

New passport rule update: Birth certificate mandatory for THESE applicants - Check details of latest order

Applying for a passport? A new rule has been implemented since March. You must have this document to get a passport. What is this new rule? 

9:14 AM IST

Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested

A joint operation by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's Southern Command and Pune Police led to the arrest of Suryawanshi Nitin Balaji, accused of running a fraudulent Army recruitment scam.

8:26 AM IST

India News Today: India to get its first World Peace Centre in Gurugram to foster awareness and compassionate living

India's first-ever World Peace Centre, spearheaded by Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated on March 2 in Gurugram, Sector 39.

8:25 AM IST

India News Today: Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested

A shocking case of abduction and assault in Thrissur's Manakkody was uncovered during a police investigation into another crime. Five individuals were arrested for kidnapping and brutally assaulting a woman over a financial dispute related to a spa center.

8:23 AM IST

India News Today: Woman's body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe

A political controversy erupted after a woman's body was found in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak. The Congress party claimed that the deceased was a party worker and demanded a high-level probe into the murder.

