Telangana SHOCKER! Man attacks, tries to kill mother of woman he loved for fixing her marriage (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly stalking a woman and pressuring her to marry him attempted to murder her mother in Telangana's Karimnagar.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar from Vannaram village, same as the woman, had been persistently harassing the woman, urging her to accept his marriage proposal. However, upon learning of his advances, her mother intervened and arranged her daughter’s wedding with another man. This decision reportedly sent Raj Kumar into a furious rage.

In a violent outburst, Raj Kumar launched a brutal attack on the woman’s mother, attempting to kill her. The horrifying incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The disturbing footage shows the victim crying out for help as Raj Kumar mercilessly assaults her. Other women can be seen struggling to break his grip while the victim lies in a pool of blood.

Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

Alert neighbors rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the woman, preventing what could have been a fatal attack. The police were swiftly informed and have since arrested Raj Kumar.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, while locals demand stringent action against the accused.

