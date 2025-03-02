UK, France, Ukraine to present peace proposal to US: Keir Starmer after Trump meltdown

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire proposal to present to the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

Starmer said he believes US President Donald Trump wants a durable peace in Ukraine and reiterated his assertion that US security guarantees will be needed to make any peace deal work, as per Al Jazeera.

"I've always been clear that is going to need a US backstop because I don't think it would be a guarantee without it," Starmer said.

The British PM said he hoped a European "coalition of the willing" would come together to support Ukraine but any ceasefire had to be underpinned by the US to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine again.

"In other words, we've got to find those countries in Europe that are prepared to be a bit more forward-leaning," Al Jazeera quoted Starmer as saying.

"The UK and France are the most advanced on the thinking of this, and that is why President Macron and I are working on this plan, which we will then discuss with the US," added Starmer, who spoke to Macron and Trump on Saturday after having talks with Zelenskyy in Downing Street.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is likely to expand its military operations in Ukraine farther west unless it's stopped, as per Al Jazeera.

"We have an overarmed and aggressive Russia on our borders. It is carrying out terrorist actions and massive disinformation campaigns here and in Europe," Macron told France's local media, as per Al Jazeera.

If Putin is not stopped, "he will certainly move on to Moldova and perhaps beyond to Romania," Macron argued.

"It's our security that's at stake," he added.

"The clear destiny of the Americans is to be on the side of the Ukrainians, I have no doubt about that," Macron added. "I want the Americans to understand that disengagement from Ukraine is not in their interests."

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for his unwavering support during their meeting in London, calling it a "meaningful and warm" discussion.

The two leaders spoke about the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, coordination with international partners, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

