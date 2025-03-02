IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy : Ravindra Jadeja imitates Glenn Phillips's catch in front of Virat Kohli (WATCH)

Glenn Phillips once again showed his athleticism and flexibility to take a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli, who was playing his 300th match of his illustrious ODI career.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted recreating a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips to dismiss Virat Kohli during the final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Glenn Phillips once again showed his athleticism and flexibility to take a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli, who was playing his 300th match of his illustrious ODI career. In the seventh over of India’s batting, the 36-year-old attempted for a boundary with a cut off Mat Henry’s delivery on the fourth ball of the over. However, Glenn Phillips had an eye on the ball, and with his great presence of mind, he quickly flew to the left to complete the stunning catch. Kohli was dismissed for 11 runs in his milestone ODI match.

The New Zealand all-rounder’s catch left Kohli stunned. Glenn Phillips’ blinder became a talking point of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, and Ravindra Jadeja was seen mimicking the catch outside the dressing room. In a video that went viral on social media, Jadeja was seen recreating Phillips’s catch in front of Virat Kohli, who appeared be dejected over his dismissal.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja recreating Glenn Phillips’s catch

Talking about the match, India were restricted to 249/9 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer led the team’s batting as he played a brilliant innings of 79 off 96 balls. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel with vital contributions of 45 and 42, respectively. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja’s 41-run partnership after KL Rahul’s dismissal at 182-run helped India go past the 200-run mark.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry led the bowling as he registered figures 5/42 at an economy rate of 5.20 in eight overs. Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, skipper Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked a wicket each. Jamieson was the most economical bowler for the Kiwis, bowled with an economy rate of 3.90 as he conceded just 31 runs in his eight overs spell.

Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell steady New Zealand's innings after two early wickets

Chasing a 250-run target. New Zealand lost an early wicket in Rachin Ravindra for 6, dismissed by Hardik Pandya at 17/1. Thereafter, Kane Williamson was joined by Will Young at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s run-chase.

Williamson and Young were looking to form a good partnership until the latter was bowled out for 22 by Varun Chakravarthy at 49/1. After Will Young’s dismissal, Williamson was joined by Daryll Mitchell to steady the Kiwis’ batting in a quest to chase down a 250-run target. At the end of 20 overs, New Zealand posted a total of 80/2, with Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell batting on 37 and 13, respectively.

The match is crucial for India and New Zealand as the win would help either of them finish on top of the points table. India are currently second in the Group A points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.647, while New Zealand are at the top with an equal number of points and a NRR of +0.863. The Group A toppers will face Australia, while the second-placed finish will take on South Africa.

India are looking to end their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought, while New Zealand won the title in the 50-over ICC tournament back in the 1998 Champions Trophy.

