Heist in 10 minutes: Masked gang loots Rs 30 lakh from Bengaluru ATM, blacks out CCTV cameras to evade capture

A four-member gang looted Rs 30 lakh from an SBI ATM near Bengaluru, using gas cutters and black paint to evade detection. Despite increased police patrols, the robbers escaped in an SUV before authorities could intervene.
 

Masked gang loots Rs 30 lakh from Bengaluru ATM, blacks out CCTV cameras to evade capture ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

In a daring heist, a gang of four armed men looted Rs 30 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk near Devanahalli Cross in Sulibele, Karnataka, in the early hours of Saturday.

The robbers, who arrived in a Hyundai Creta with an Andhra Pradesh registration number, executed the crime between 3:10 am and 3:20 am, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

Also read: New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team

Equipped with a gas-cutting machine, the gang first cut open the ATM’s shutter, then used the cutter to break into the cash vault. To evade identification, they covered their faces with full-face caps and sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras. The heist was meticulously planned, as the ATM kiosk had no security guard, as per the TOI report.

The robbery came to light when the bank manager, who lives in the same building, heard noises. However, by the time he reached the kiosk, the criminals had already fled with the cash via the Hoskote route. The incident is particularly shocking as the ATM was located just 500 meters from the Sulibele police station.

Police said they had recently intensified patrols and held discussions with bank officials on improving ATM security, especially after a recent cash transportation vehicle robbery in Bidar. Despite this, the gang managed to pull off the heist without resistance. Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down the suspects.

Also read: Uttarakhand avalanche death toll rises to 7 as rescue ops continue for missing worker

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Scorching Summer ahead: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves in 15 states, including North Karnataka vkp

Scorching Summer ahead: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves in 15 states, including North Karnataka

Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka dmn

Five family members die in devastating collision involving car and truck on pilgrimage route in Karnataka

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH) ddr

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death vkp

Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

Recent Stories

5 ways to romanticize your everyday life SRI

5 ways to romanticize your everyday life

Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter molested at Maharashtra fair; one arrested, search on for 6 others ddr

Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter molested at Maharashtra fair; one arrested, search on for 6 others

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan takes SHOCKING decision; Here's what he did ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan takes SHOCKING decision; Here's what he did

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist gcw

GTA 6, Assassin's Creed and more: Check out top 5 games that should be on your watchlist

DA Hike update: Government employees to not only get hike but also two months arrears; Check HERE ATG

DA Hike update: Government employees to not only get hike but also two months arrears; Check HERE

Recent Videos

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death Toll Rises to 6, MI-17 & Cheetah Choppers Lead Rescue Ops

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death Toll Rises to 6, MI-17 & Cheetah Choppers Lead Rescue Ops

Video Icon
Chamoli Avalanche Tragedy: Survivors Recall Their Heart-Wrenching Experience! | Asianet Newsable

Chamoli Avalanche Tragedy: Survivors Recall Their Heart-Wrenching Experience! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Oscar Winning MUST WATCH Films for Weekend and Their Box Office Collection – Oppenheimer, Parasite..

Oscar Winning MUST WATCH Films for Weekend and Their Box Office Collection – Oppenheimer, Parasite..

Video Icon
'Out of Syllabus!' Jaishankar's Take on Trump Goes Viral After Oval Office Clash | Asianet Newsable

'Out of Syllabus!' Jaishankar's Take on Trump Goes Viral After Oval Office Clash | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
President Trump Declares English as US OFFICIAL Language! | Asianet Newsable

President Trump Declares English as US OFFICIAL Language! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon