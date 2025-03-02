Champions Trophy 2025: Team India manager flies back home from Dubai after his mother's demise

Team India manager R Devraj left the camp amid the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as his mother passed away on Sunday, March 2. Devraj’s mother breathed her last at his Hyderabad’s home and he left for India immediately to attend the last rites of his mother e with his family during this difficult time.

R Devraj, who currently serves as the secretary of Himanchal Cricket Association (HCA), was appointed as the team manager for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. However, he had to cut short his managerial duties as he had to return to home in Hyderabad in order to be with his family. The passing away of R Devraj’s mother was confirmed by Himanchal Cricket Association through a statement.

Expressing their condolences to R Devraj and his family, the HCA stated, "With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family,"

R Devraj left for Hyderabad ahead of India’s crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. However, Devraj rejoining the India squad and continuing managerial duties is uncertain at the moment. Team India has already qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final after two successive wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The match is crucial for India and New Zealand as the win would help either of them finish on top of the points table. Ahead of the match India were second in the Group A points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.647, while New Zealand were at the top with an equal number of points and a NRR of +0.863. The Group A toppers would face Australia, while the second-placed finish would take on South Africa.

Team India defeat New Zealand to finish on top in Group A

Team India finished their group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025 on the top of the points table with a 44-run win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

After posting a total of 249/9 in 50 overs, Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite a resilient 81 off 120 balls by Kane Williamson. Varun Chakravarthy, who made his Champions Trophy debut, led India's bowling attack as he picked five wickets while conceding 42 runs at an economy rate of 4.2. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket each.

With India finishing on top of the Group A points table, they will take on Australia in the first semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

