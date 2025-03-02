IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer uses Rohit Sharma's bat to score fifty; Pic goes viral

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was spotted using skipper Rohit Sharma to score a fifty in the final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat when India were 22/2 after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. He was looking to stabilize the innings alongside Virat Kohli until the latter was dismissed for 11 in his 300th match of his illustrious ODI career. Thereafter, Iyer was joined by Axar Patel to carry on India’s innings. The pair formed a crucial 98-run stand for the fourth wicket until Axar’s dismissal for 42 at 128/4. Thereafter, Iyer not only steadied India's ship but anchored the innings to ensure the side posted a respectable score on the board.

In the 28th over of India’s batting, Shreyas Iyer was batting on 49 when he punched the ball towards off Rachin Ravindra’s length delivery to complete the half-century. As soon as Iyer completed his 22nd ODI fifty, a fan pointed out that the batter used Rohit Sharma’s bat for the match against New Zealand. In a picture that went viral on social media, Shreyas Iyer was seen using the bat with ‘Hitman’ word written on the left-corner of the willow. ‘Hitman’ is a nickname for Rohit Sharma due to his power-hitting ability.

Viral Picture: Shreyas Iyer using Rohit Sharma’s bat

Shreyas Iyer played a calculated yet brilliant innings of 79 off 98 balls before he was removed by William O’Rourke at 172/5. Thereafter, KL Rahul walked back to the pavilion after scoring 23 off 29 balls and India were 182/6. Then, Hardik Pandya was joined by Ravindra Jadeja. The pair managed to take India past the 200-run mark before Jadeja was dismissed for 16 at 223/7.

Hardik Pandya was looking in good rhythm while anchoring India’s innings in the middle-order and on the course to score a fifty. However, the all-rounder fell five runs short of his 12th ODI fifty as he timed the pull shot and dismissed for 45 off 45 balls at 246/8. Eventually, Mohammed Shami was dismissed for 5 by Matt Henry and India posted a total of 249/9 in 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry led the bowling as he registered figures 5/42 at an economy rate of 5.20 in eight overs. Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, skipper Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked a wicket each. Jamieson was the most economical bowler for the Kiwis, bowled with an economy rate of 3.90 as he conceded just 31 runs in his eight overs spell.

India gets early breakthrough

After posting a total of 249, India assumed the bowling as they are looking to defend their total to secure a crucial win. In the fourth over of New Zealand’s run-chase, Hardik Pandya provided an early breakthrough for India as he dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 6 at 17/1.

The match is crucial for India and New Zealand as the win would help either of them finish on top of the points table. India are currently second in the Group A points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.647, while New Zealand are at the top with an equal number of points and a NRR of +0.863. The Group A toppers will face Australia, while the second-placed finish will take on South Africa.

India are looking to end their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought, while New Zealand won the title in the 50-over ICC tournament back in the 1998 Champions Trophy.

