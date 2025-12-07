To manage the winter travel rush and recent flight cancellations, Indian Railways has announced 89 special train services. These services, covering over 100 trips across multiple zones, aim to ensure smooth travel and provide adequate connectivity.

Indian Railways has announced 89 special train services over the next three days to handle the sharp rise in passenger numbers caused by winter travel, flight cancellations and increased demand across several routes. These services, which will include more than 100 trips, will operate across multiple railway zones. The extra trains aim to ensure smooth travel and provide adequate connectivity for passengers during the busy travel period.

Central Railway Special Services

Central Railway will run 14 special train services to manage heavy demand. These services include Pune-Bengaluru-Pune (01413/01414) on 6 and 7 December, Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune (01409/01410) on 7 and 9 December, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon-LTT (01019/01020) on 7 and 8 December, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT (01077/01078) on 6 and 7 December, LTT-Lucknow-LTT (01015/01016) on 6 and 7 December, Nagpur-CSMT-Nagpur (01012/01011) on 6 and 7 December, Gorakhpur-LTT-Gorakhpur (05587/05588) on 7 and 9 December, and Bilaspur-LTT-Bilaspur (08245/08246) on 10 and 12 December.

South Eastern Railway Specials

South Eastern Railway has also planned special trains to address the rush following recent flight cancellations. These include Santragachi-Yelahanka-Santragachi (08073/08074), with the Santragachi departure on 7 December and the Yelahanka departure on 9 December. Howrah-CSMT-Howrah Special (02870/02869) will run with departures on 6 December from Howrah and 8 December from CSMT. Cherlapalli-Shalimar-Cherlapalli (07148/07149) will operate with departures on 6 December from Cherlapalli and 8 December from Shalimar.

South Central Railway Services

South Central Railway is running three special trains from Saturday, 6 December. These include Cherlapalli-Shalimar (07148), Secunderabad-Chennai Egmore (07146), and Hyderabad-Mumbai LTT (07150), all departing today.

Eastern Railway Special Trains

Eastern Railway will run special trains between Howrah, Sealdah and major destinations. Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (03009/03010) will operate with departures from Howrah on 6 December and New Delhi on 8 December. Sealdah-LTT-Sealdah Special (03127/03128) will run with departures from Sealdah on 6 December and from LTT on 9 December.

Western Railway Services

Western Railway will run seven special trains to meet increased travel demand. Mumbai Central-Bhiwani Superfast Special (09001/09002) will run twice a week between 9 and 30 December from Mumbai and between 10 and 31 December from Bhiwani, totalling 14 trips. Mumbai Central-Shakur Basti Superfast Special (09003/09004) will run daily except Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai and daily except Wednesday and Saturday from Shakur Basti between 8 and 30 December, totalling 32 trips. Bandra Terminus-Durgapura Superfast Special (09730/09729) will operate with departures from Bandra Terminus on 8 December and Durgapura on 7 December. This train has First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Additional Services from Gorakhpur and Bihar

Indian Railways will also operate additional services from Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal-Gorakhpur (05591/05592) will run on 7, 8 and 9 December. Gorakhpur-LTT-Gorakhpur (05587/05588) will run on 7 December from Gorakhpur and 9 December from LTT.

From Bihar, East Central Railway will run Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna (02309/02310) on 6, 7, 8 and 9 December. Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna (02395/02396) will run on 7 and 8 December. Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal-Darbhanga (05563/05564) will run on 7 and 9 December.

North Western Railway One-Trip Specials

North Western Railway will operate one-trip special trains including Hisar-Khadki-Hisar (04725/04726) on 7 and 8 December, and Durgapura-Bandra Terminus-Durgapura (09729/09730) on 7 and 8 December.

North Central Railway Services

North Central Railway will run Prayagraj-New Delhi-Prayagraj specials. Train 02417 will depart Prayagraj on 6 and 8 December, and Train 02418 will return from New Delhi on 7 and 9 December. Train 02275 will run from Prayagraj on 7 December and return as Train 02276 from New Delhi on 8 December.

Northern Railway Special Trains

Northern Railway will run the New Delhi-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Vande Bharat (02439/02440) on 6 December, and New Delhi-Mumbai Central (04002/04001) on 6 and 7 December. It will also operate Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central (04080) on 6 December.

Other Special Services

In South Central Railway, train 07703 Chalipalli-Jalimar will run on 7 December. A special train between Durg and Hazrat Nizamuddin will also run, with Train 08760 leaving Durg on 7 December and Train 08761 returning on 8 December. (ANI)