Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter molested at Maharashtra fair; one arrested, search on for 6 others

Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter was molested during a fair in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. One accused has been arrested, while six others remain at large. CM Fadnavis assured strict action, as police invoked the POCSO Act, Molestation, and IT Act.

In a shocking incident, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse’s daughter was allegedly molested by a group of youths during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

The minister filed a police complaint on Sunday after the incident, which took place in the Muktainagar area during the Mahashivratri celebrations.

According to police, the accused stalked and harassed multiple girls at the fair. One of the suspects, Aniket Ghui, has been arrested, while a manhunt is underway for six others. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, Molestation, and the IT Act.

Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured strict action, revealing that some of the accused were linked to a political outfit. “This is a shameful act. They cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

SDPO Muktainagar Krishnat Pingale confirmed that the accused had a history of criminal behavior. “On February 28, 2025, during the yatra in Kothali village, a group of seven youths, including Aniket Ghui, stalked and molested three to four girls. A case has been registered under relevant sections,” he said.

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, father-in-law of Raksha Khadse, criticized the rising crimes against women in the state. “These boys are hardened criminals. Crimes against women are increasing because criminals no longer fear the police. Many victims hesitate to report such cases due to societal pressure,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohini Khadse questioned the safety of ordinary women. “If a Union Minister’s daughter can be molested in Maharashtra, what hope do common women and girls have for justice?” she asked.

The case has sparked outrage, with authorities under pressure to take swift action against the remaining accused.

