Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha crowned champions for 3rd time with first innings lead against Kerala (WATCH)

Vidarbha cricket team players rejoiced as the side was crowned as the Ranji Trophy champions for the third time despite a draw in the final against Kerala at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday, March 2.

Vidarbha posted a total of 375/9 in 143.5 overs and extended their first innings lead of 412 runs before declaring, securing the title based on their superior first-innings performance. In the first innings, the champions posted a total of 379 in 123.1 overs before bundling out Kerala for 342 in 125 overs, getting a crucial 37-run lead, which eventually proved decisive to secure a title.

After getting a crucial lead, Vidarbha batters capitalized on it by building a solid second-innings total, ensuring that Kerala did not get a chance to bat in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final. Their disciplined batting effort and the time running out in the match confirmed Vidarbha’s triumph in the Ranji Trophy final. As soon as Vidarbha secured their title with a first-innings lead, the players erupted in joy as they got their hands on the prestigious domestic title for the first time in seven years. The video of the same was posted by BCCI domestic on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

WATCH: Vidarbha winning moment

Vidarbha resumed their Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy at 249/4 in 90 overs, with Karun Nair and Akshay Wadkar batting on 132 and 4, respectively. Karun Nair’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 135 off 295 balls by Aditya Sarwate at 259/5. Thereafter, Harsh Dubey was joined by Akshay Wadkar to carry on Vidarbha’s batting.

Harsha Dubey had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 4 runs at 279/5. Thereafter, Akshay Wadkar too walked back to the pavilion after he was removed by Sarwate for 25 at 283/7. After Wadkar’s dismissal, Akshay Karnewar was joined by Darshan Nalkande to carry on Vidarbha innings and continue to extend the team’s lead. The pair steadied the innings and formed a 48-run stand for the eighth wicket until Karnewar was dismissed for 30 at 331/8. Then, Nachiket Bhute walked in to bat and joined Nalkande at the crease to carry on Vidarbha’s batting.

However, Bhute was dismissed for just three runs at 346/9. Then, Darshan Nalkande anchored Vidarbha innings and scored a fifty before Vidarbha declared their innings at 375/9, ensuring their first innings lead remained unchallenged and securing their third Ranji Trophy triumph.

For Kerala, Aditya Sarwate led the bowling attack as he registered figures 4/96 at an economy rate of 2.10 in 44.5 overs. MD Nideesha, Jalaj Saxena, Edden Apple Tom,

Nedumankuzhy Basil, and Akshay Chandran picked a wicket each.

