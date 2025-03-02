Rajasthan SHOCKER! Dalit girl gang-raped by 4 men, head shaved after assault

A 14-year-old Dalit girl in Churu was raped and had her hair forcibly cut off by four boys. She is in serious condition, while police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

A heinous crime against a 14-year-old Dalit student in a village in Rajasthan's Churu district has shocked the entire area. According to the victim's family's complaint, on March 1, when she left home to get some supplies, four men kidnapped her. They then forcibly took her to a hut in a field and committed the atrocity one after another.

Atrocity Committed in a Hut on Ratannagar Depalsar Road

The victim's grandfather told the police that his granddaughter was abducted and taken to Ratannagar Depalsar Road, where she was found unconscious in a hut in a field. When the victim regained consciousness, she told her family that four boys, who had been following her to school for the past few days, had been threatening her that if she did not obey them, they would kill her and her family.

Perpetrators Shaved Head Hair After Rape

On Saturday, these men forcibly took the victim to a hut in a field and gang-raped her. They not only committed atrocities against her but also cut off her head hair and hurled casteist slurs at her. After this incident, the victim's family filed a complaint at the women's police station, after which the police registered a case against all four accused. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has been handed over to DSP Sunil Jhajharia. The victim's medical examination has been conducted at the Government Bhartiya Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

Anger and Outrage in the Dalit Community

The police have started searching for the accused and have assured that they will be arrested soon. This incident has once again highlighted the issue of safety and justice for the Dalit community. There is outrage among the local people, and they are demanding strict punishment for the accused.

