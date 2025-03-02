IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli falls to Glenn Phillips' stunning catch in his 300th ODI (WATCH)

Virat Kohli kicked off his 300th ODI match with a couple of boundaries before his stay at the crease was ended by Matt Henry in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli did not have an ideal outing in his 300th match of his ODI career during the final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Virat Kohli became the seventh Indian batter after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni to play 300 ODI matches for Team India. Kohli walked in to bat after Shubman Gill’s dismissal at 15/1 and there were high expectations from fans for the star batter to deliver a memorable performance in the milestone game of his illustrious ODI career. However, that was not to be the case as the star batter walked back to the pavilion.

Kohli kicked off his 300th ODI match with a couple of boundaries before his stay at the crease was ended by Matt Henry. The dismissal took place in the seventh over of India’s batting when Virat Kohli attempted for a boundary with a cut off Mat Henry’s delivery on the fourth ball of the over. Glenn Phillips, stationed at the backward point, reacted late to a hard cut shot flying to his right and took a stunning horizontal catch. Glenn Phillips’ catch left Virat Kohli stunned as he was dismissed for 11 runs. The video of the same was posted by ICC on its Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI match is another milestone of his career in the shorter format of the game after completing 14000 runs during his 100-run knock against Pakistan in the group stage clash of the Champions Trophy 2025. He was also the fastest batter to complete the mark, achieving the feat in 287 runs. Kohli shattered his idol and predecessor Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 350 innings to complete 14000 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, India were reduced to 30/3 in 6.4 overs after early dismissals of Shubman Gill (2), Rohit Sharma (15), and Virat Kohli (11). After Kohli’s wicket, Shreyas Iyer was joined by Axar Patel. The pair are playing carefully with an aim of reviving India’s batting and stabilizing the innings after early blows. At the time of publishing this report, India were 57/3 after 16 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel batting on 14 and 12, respectively.

India aim to finish on top of group stage

India have already qualified for the semifinal after two successive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025. Though the Men in Blue’s final group-stage match against New Zealand, who also booked their spot in the final four, is a dead rubber, it is crucial as it will decide their final standings in the Group A.

India are currently second in the Group A points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.647, while New Zealand are at the top with equal number of points and a NRR of +0.863. The win against New Zealand will help finish at the top of the points table and face Australia in the semifinal. Otherwise, the Men in Blue will square off against South Africa in the second semifinal. Either of two semifinals will take place in Dubai.

India are one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy title this year. The last time the Men in Blue won the prestigious title was in 2013, defeating England in the final under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India reached the second consecutive final of the tournament in 2017, but they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Last year, India put an end 11-year ICC title drought by clinching the T20 World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final. This time, India will look to end their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought.

