Hyderabad Police conducted 'Operation Kavach', a massive cordon-and-check drive with 5,000 personnel across 150 locations. The operation led to vehicle seizures, arrests, and the recovery of narcotics, aiming to make Hyderabad crime-free.

Massive Security Drive 'Operation Kavach' Launched

The Hyderabad City Police on Friday night conducted a large-scale cordon-and-check operation, 'Operation Kavach', aimed at strengthening law and order across the city, according to a statement from the Hyderabad Police The special drive, held simultaneously at 150 locations, involved the deployment of nearly 5,000 police personnel and continued from 10:30 pm to 1:00 am.

Going beyond mere instructions, City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar personally took to the field. He visited and directly supervised inspections in sensitive and key areas, such as Tolichowki and Gulzar Houz in the Old City, which fall under the Southwest & South Zone, and provided necessary instructions to the staff. Subsequently, he reached the 'Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre' (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, from where he monitored the city-wide inspections via CC cameras. He also spoke with Joint CP (Law and Order), Sri Tafseer Iqubal IPS, and other SHOs (Station House Officers) to inquire about the operation's progress.

Operation Results: 15,000 Vehicles Checked, Ganja Seized

This special drive was conducted with the coordination of Law and Order Police, along with the Task Force, Traffic, and Armed Reserve forces. Every vehicle was thoroughly inspected. Suspects were taken into custody, and several cars without proper documents were seized. As per the statement , approximately 15,000 vehicles were checked, and 1,600 vehicles were seized. Eight individuals were taken into custody. As part of these inspections, half a kilogram of Ganja (cannabis) was recovered within the limits of Tukaram Gate. A total of 105 petty cases were registered.

A Crime-Free Hyderabad: CP Sajjanar's Vow

CP VC Sajjanar commended the staff's professional commitment during the operation. He clarified that this mega-drive was undertaken under the name 'Operation Kavach' to make Hyderabad a crime-free city and to enhance public security, the statement added.

He stated that those involved in illegal activities and those driving without proper documents will henceforth face strict action, emphasising that there will be no compromise on law and order. He also stated that this operation will not end in a single day and that surprise inspections will continue indefinitely. He especially appreciated the 5,000 police personnel who performed their duties with dedication during the late-night hours. (ANI)