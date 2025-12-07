In a series of swift operations, BSF troops neutralized three Pakistani drones and seized over 1.7 kg of heroin along the Punjab border. Recoveries included drones and narcotics from Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts.

BSF troops neutralised three Pakistani drones and recovered two packets of heroin in multiple swift and precisely executed operations along the Punjab border, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a press release on Saturday.

Multiple Recoveries Across Punjab Border

Tarn Taran Operation

"Following a drone intrusion on Friday evening, the BSF troops immediately activated technical countermeasures and subsequently recovered one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone along with one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 543 grams from agricultural fields near Dal village in Tarn Taran," BSF Punjab Frontier said in the release.

Operations in Ferozepur and Amritsar

In another operation on Saturday, acting on specific input from the BSF intelligence wing, the alert troops launched a search operation to successfully recover one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 1.173 kg from farmland near village Sankatra, Ferozepur, and later seized one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in the outskirts of Pachharian village. Yet another intelligence-based operation today led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone from a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Kalan village in Amritsar. The drone is supposed to be brought down due to technical countermeasures deployed on the border, BSF further said in the release.

BSF Confirms Seizures on Social Media

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier, "In a series of swift, precision operations along the Punjab border, alert BSF troops neutralized 03 Pakistani drones and seized over 1.7 kg of heroin. Following a drone intrusion last evening, troops activated technical counter-measures and recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and 543 gms of heroin near Dal, Tarn Taran. Today, on specific BSF intelligence, troops recovered 1.173 kg of heroin near Sankatra, Ferozepur and later seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Pachharian."

"In another intelligence-led operation, a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone was recovered from fields near Roranwala Kalan, Amritsar, believed to be brought down by counter-drone measures," BSF Punjab Frontier added.

These notable recoveries demonstrate BSF's relentless vigilance and resolute commitment to protect the sanctity of borders and prevent drone-based, Pakistan-sponsored smuggling attempts. (ANI)