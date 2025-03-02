Punjab police demolish illegal properties of drug peddlers in Jalandhar, intensify crackdown

Punjab Police demolished illegal properties of alleged drug peddlers in Jalandhar’s Phillaur Tehsil. Authorities warned against using drug money for assets. The crackdown follows similar actions, with the Punjab government intensifying efforts against drug abuse while ensuring rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities statewide.

Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 2, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): Continuing their crackdown against drug-related activities, the Punjab Police, with the help of administration, demolished the two illegal properties of alleged drug peddlers at Khanpur village in Phillaur Tehsil of Jalandhar district.
Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarwan Singh said that drug peddlers had encroached upon land in two villages of the district. He added that the house of Jasvir Sheera, a notorious drug smuggler at Khanpur village, was demolished, and a similar action was taken against a woman drug supplier's property constructed illegally in another village.
"Drug suppliers have encroached in two villages. A drug supplier identified as Jasvir Sheera had built a house here; it has been demolished. In another village, a woman drug peddler had built a house, and we are demolishing that as well. This is a clear message from the police. If anybody has built any properties or anything with drug money or illegal money, we will take action," DSP Singh told ANI.

Earlier, on February 24, Punjab Police and the administration demolished an illegal construction linked to notorious drug smuggler Sonu of Talwandi village.

According to Aam Aadmi Party, the drug mafia 'Sonu' was involved in drug-related activities for the past three years and has multiple criminal cases against him. A total of six FIRs were filed against him in this connection. Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts in dismantling drug operations and ensuring the safety and security of the community, the party's PRO stated.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Punjab government announced an intensive crackdown against drug abuse in the state, directing law enforcement agencies to initiate large-scale operations.

The district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities. "The Punjab Government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming weeks through Law Enforcement Agencies.

This could cause distress among habitual users of drugs. To slowly wean them away from drugs, all DCs are hereby directed to ensure an adequate number of rehab and Drug De-addiction centres equipped with the necessary equipment and medicines, including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff, etc.A senior IAS officer was also asked to inspect all centres to review the preparation. (ANI)

