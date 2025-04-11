LIVE India News updates on April 11: Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition
Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde commended the BJP government for extraditing Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He emphasized the importance of the NIA's investigation to bring justice to the victims and uncover the truth.
Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition
US statement described Rana's extradition as a crucial step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and other victims of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people.
Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)
India deploys robotic mules and nano drones in Myanmar under Operation Brahma for advanced search, rescue, and relief efforts after the devastating earthquake.
'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post from 2011 suddenly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after India extradited Mumbai attacks terror accused Tahawwur Rana on Thursday.
NIA gets 18-day custody of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana after extradition to India
A special NIA court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana to 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency following his extradition from the United States.