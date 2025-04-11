user
Apr 11, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 11: Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto Tahawwur Rana (April 11, 2025) AJR

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

11:34 AM IST

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde commended the BJP government for extraditing Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He emphasized the importance of the NIA's investigation to bring justice to the victims and uncover the truth.

11:23 AM IST

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

US statement described Rana's extradition as a crucial step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and other victims of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people.

9:47 AM IST

Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)

India deploys robotic mules and nano drones in Myanmar under Operation Brahma for advanced search, rescue, and relief efforts after the devastating earthquake.

9:34 AM IST

'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post from 2011 suddenly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after India extradited Mumbai attacks terror accused Tahawwur Rana on Thursday.

8:36 AM IST

NIA gets 18-day custody of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana after extradition to India

A special NIA court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana to 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency following his extradition from the United States.

