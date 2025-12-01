CM Yogi Adityanath states UP is now a revenue-surplus state, among the top 3 in India. He highlights the state's cultural heritage, development in Ayodhya, and the transformation from a 'Bimaru' state to having a medical college per district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology on Thursday. He said that today UP is a revenue-surplus state and among the top three states in the country.

UP: A Hub of Culture and Spirituality

Addressing the conference, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I have been told that more than 1700 delegates have registered for the event. This is one of the biggest conferences organised by SGPGI on Nephrology. UP has a population of 25 crores. Earlier this year, we organised the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. More than 66 crore devotees attended it. Kashi is also in UP, which is the spiritual capital of the country. After 500 years, a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become the world's first solar city. You will find a wide range of facilities there today. Ayodhya has emerged as a very beautiful city."

Rich Historical and Pilgrimage Legacy

He further said that Lord Buddha's kingdom, Kapilavastu, is in UP. Lord Buddha delivered his teachings in Sarnath, in UP. He noted that many pilgrimage centres are also present in UP. He said that 4 Tirthankaras were born in Ayodhya and 4 in Varanasi. "Rani of Jhansi was from UP. The Kakori train incident and the Chauri Chaura incident both took place in Gorakhpur. UP is the state where many historical incidents have occurred.

UP's Transformation in Healthcare and Governance

For the state's development, such conferences are crucial. Earlier governments viewed such conferences as a waste of money. Till 2017, there were only 17 government medical colleges in the state, which has 75 districts. The conditions of district hospitals were very bad. Today, UP has 80 medical colleges. Every district has a medical college. We have 5.5 crore Ayushman Bharat golden cards given to the poor. Over the past 1 year, through the CM Relief Fund, I have provided Rs 1300 crores to the poor. Earlier, UP was known as the Bimaru state. Today, UP is a revenue surplus state among the top three in the country," he said.

He further said that earlier, UP was known for 'One District One Mafia'; today, it is 'One District One Medical College'. (ANI)