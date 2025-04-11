Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, five individuals were arrested for moral policing after harassing a couple sitting on a scooter outside a park. The incident, captured on camera, shows the group questioning the woman, who wore a burqa, about her family's awareness of her whereabouts and abusing her and her companion, a man in an orange t-shirt, for interacting despite their different faiths.

The group of men demanded to know if the woman's family was aware of her location and verbally abused the couple. Despite police claims of no violence, another video shows the accused men physically assaulting the man with a wooden log.

Investigation ongoing

Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged with moral policing. Deputy Commissioner of Police Girish stated that a complaint was filed by the woman, and an investigation is ongoing.

"The couple was sitting on a scooter when five people questioned them. The girl was wearing a burqa. We have received a complaint from the woman based on which we have registered a case....We are continuing our investigation," he said, adding, "They mainly asked the woman why she was sitting there. We will find out more during investigation".

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge condemned the incident, emphasizing that the state will not tolerate moral policing. He asserted that Karnataka is a progressive state and such behavior will not be accepted.

