user
user icon

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Five individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for harassing a couple in Chandra Layout. The group questioned the woman about her family and abused the couple for interacting despite different faiths. Karnataka Minister condemned the incident, asserting zero tolerance for moral policing.

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH) dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, five individuals were arrested for moral policing after harassing a couple sitting on a scooter outside a park. The incident, captured on camera, shows the group questioning the woman, who wore a burqa, about her family's awareness of her whereabouts and abusing her and her companion, a man in an orange t-shirt, for interacting despite their different faiths.

Also Read: "Only 10–15% of bills pending": DK Shivakumar after Karnataka State Contractors Association allegation

The group of men demanded to know if the woman's family was aware of her location and verbally abused the couple. Despite police claims of no violence, another video shows the accused men physically assaulting the man with a wooden log.

Investigation ongoing

Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged with moral policing. Deputy Commissioner of Police Girish stated that a complaint was filed by the woman, and an investigation is ongoing.

"The couple was sitting on a scooter when five people questioned them. The girl was wearing a burqa. We have received a complaint from the woman based on which we have registered a case....We are continuing our investigation," he said, adding, "They mainly asked the woman why she was sitting there. We will find out more during investigation".

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge condemned the incident, emphasizing that the state will not tolerate moral policing. He asserted that Karnataka is a progressive state and such behavior will not be accepted.

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Only 10-15% of bills pending DK Shivakumar after Karnataka State Contractors Association allegation dmn

"Only 10–15% of bills pending": DK Shivakumar after Karnataka State Contractors Association allegation

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt shk

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt

Bengaluru's second airport: AAI team inspects three sites, location to be finalised soon shk

Bengaluru's second airport: AAI team inspects three sites, location to be finalised soon

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison fir filed anr

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Recent Stories

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement dmn

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter ATG

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season HRD

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season

Recent Videos

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

Video Icon